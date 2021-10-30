Central Catholic boys soccer beats Timothy Christian for third place in Class 1A

EAST PEORIA — Add a new chapter to Central Catholic's long and distinguished athletic history.

Thanks to a 3-2 victory over Elmhurst Timothy Christian in a penalty kick shootout Saturday afternoon in the third place game of the Class 1A boys' soccer finals at Eastside Centre, the Saints (25-4-1) carted home their first ever Final Four trophy in the sport.

Central's only other state appearance was a 2007 Class A quarterfinal loss to Chicago F.W. Parker in the old two-class format.

And despite an 1-2 start and an 1-1 finish to the season, the Saints went 23-1-1 in between, averaging five goals per game while pitching a dozen shutouts.

Central Catholic took advantage of a costly Timothy Christian foul in the goal area and struck first at 14:30 on Joseph Carter's penalty kick, his team-leading 37th goal of the season.

But Timothy Christian (18-4-3) squared matters when Chris Cruz responded from point blank range at 20:18.

The Saints went ahead 2-1 at 54:46 on Ben Torry's header following a wild goal mouth scramble, assisted by Jacob Jongky.

Yet a foul in the goalie box at 75:26 gave Timothy Christian new life, and Ethan Lemkuil's penalty kick forced the extra session.

There, the Saints prevailed 3-2 as Jongky, Jaylen Bischoff and Gavin Young found the net, and goalie Auston Koch turned back the final three Timothy Christian shooters.

West falls in PK

Top-seeded Urbana won a penalty-kick shootout, 3-2, to take a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Normal West in the Class 2A Bloomington Sectional championship match at Fred Carlton Field.

