Winnetka North Shore Country Day deals goose eggs to Lisle in fine defensive showing 2-0

Winnetka North Shore Country Day sent Lisle home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 24, Lisle faced off against Midlothian Bremen and Winnetka North Shore Country Day took on Chicago Latin on September 27 at Chicago Latin School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.