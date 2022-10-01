 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Winnetka North Shore Country Day deals goose eggs to Lisle in fine defensive showing 2-0

  • 0

Winnetka North Shore Country Day sent Lisle home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 24, Lisle faced off against Midlothian Bremen and Winnetka North Shore Country Day took on Chicago Latin on September 27 at Chicago Latin School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News