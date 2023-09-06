Warrensburg-Latham pushed past Springfield Lutheran for a 5-3 win in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Sept. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 2-2 tie through the first half.

The Cardinals held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Warrensburg-Latham faced off on Oct. 12, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

In recent action on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Staunton.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.