Virden North Mac blanks Springfield Lutheran 1-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Virden North Mac followed in overpowering Springfield Lutheran 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 6.
Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.
Virden North Mac hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second half, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on October 2 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Springfield Southeast in a soccer game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.