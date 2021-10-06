Virden North Mac blanks Springfield Lutheran 1-0

 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Virden North Mac followed in overpowering Springfield Lutheran 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 6.

Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

Virden North Mac hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second half, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.

