Vice-grip defense fuels Fox Lake Grant's win over Springfield Lutheran 1-0

No need for worry, Fox Lake Grant's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 1-0 shutout of Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
