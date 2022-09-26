Urbana tells Mahomet-Seymour "No Soup For You" in shutout 1-0

Urbana's defense kept Mahomet-Seymour under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Urbana took on Normal West on September 22 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.