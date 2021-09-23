Urbana delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bloomington 2-1

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Urbana to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Bloomington 2-1 on September 23 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Urbana opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.

It were a nail-biter in the second half when the Tigers and the Purple Raiders both had the scoreboard blinking in a 2-1 knot.

