Urbana delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bloomington 2-1

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Urbana to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Bloomington 2-1 on September 23 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Urbana opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.
It were a nail-biter in the second half when the Tigers and the Purple Raiders both had the scoreboard blinking in a 2-1 knot.
In recent action on September 14, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Urbana took on Normal Community West on September 14 at Normal Community West. For more, click here.
