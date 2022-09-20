Urbana blanks Danville in shutout performance 8-0

Urbana sent Danville home scoreless via a dominating defense in an 8-0 decision at Danville High on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Last season, Urbana and Danville faced off on September 3, 2021 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Urbana took on Champaign Central on September 15 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.