Unsolved: No resolution as Riverton and Springfield Lutheran tie 3-3

Riverton and Springfield Lutheran battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 3-3 deadlock during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

It were a nail-biter in the final half when the Hawks and the Crusaders both had the scoreboard blinking in a 3-3 knot.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

