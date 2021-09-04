Unsolved: No resolution as Chicago Marist and Chicago Brother Rice tie 1-1

Chicago Marist and Chicago Brother Rice completed a toss-up affair in a 1-1 deadlock in Saturday's affair at Chicago Brother Rice high school.
Recently on August 28 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Blue Island Eisenhower in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.