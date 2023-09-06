NORMAL — The University High School boys didn’t look like a soccer team about to go on a stretch of stellar defense when the Pioneers opened their season with a 6-3 loss to Glenwood and a 5-4 defeat to Champaign Centennial.

Yet U High displayed an all-around game while going 4-0 and winning the Intercity Tournament by a combined score of 13-2.

“The difference was in the first two games we went to a different formation due to our lack of scoring the last couple years,” U High coach Jeremy Stanton said.

“We wanted to create more chances at goal. We accomplished that, but the problem was we could not defend out of it very well. It left us no choice but to make the necessary adjustments which helped for this Intercity Tournament.”

With goalkeepers Ezra Mendez and Noah Grieshaber allowing just two shots to reach the net, U High topped Bloomington (8-0), Normal Community (1-0), Central Catholic (3-2) and Normal West (1-0) to claim the Intercity crown.

“I think defensively we played well and were organized.,” said Stanton. “In addition, I felt like we competed for 80 minutes every game. It was a team effort.”

Cooper Stengel and Vinnie Moreland each had three goals in the four Intercity matches. Noah Molitor and Owen Pacetti added two apiece. Pacetti handed out a team-best four assists.

NCHS was second in the Intercity Tournament with a 3-1 record.