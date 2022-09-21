Undecided: Chicago Hubbard shares split decision with Chicago Goode 2-2

No difference could be determined between Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Goode after the two schools fought to a 2-2 deadlock in Illinois boys soccer on September 21.
In recent action on September 14, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Brother Rice on September 15 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. Click here for a recap
