Tough tussle: Skokie Niles North breaks free from Chicago Pritzker College Prep 2-1

Yes, Skokie Niles North looked relaxed while edging Chicago Pritzker College Prep, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Last season, Skokie Niles North and Chicago Pritzker College Prep faced off on August 28, 2021 at Chicago Pritzker College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Pritzker College Prep faced off against Chicago Golder College Prep and Skokie Niles North took on Chicago Senn on September 24 at Chicago Senn High School. For more, click here.
