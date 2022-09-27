Tough tussle: Chicago Foreman breaks free from Chicago Sullivan 2-1

Chicago Foreman didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Sullivan 2-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 15, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Steinmetz on September 15 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For a full recap, click here.
