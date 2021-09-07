Too close for comfort, Oak Park Fenwick strains past Chicago George Washington 2-1

Oak Park Fenwick didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago George Washington 2-1 on September 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Defense ruled the first half as Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago George Washington were both scoreless.
