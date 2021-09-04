Tight as a tie, Chicago Mather and Chicago Marine Military deadlock 1-1

Chicago Mather and Chicago Marine Military completed a toss-up affair in a 1-1 deadlock in Saturday's affair at Chicago Marine Military Academy.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.
In recent action on August 28, Chicago Marine Military faced off against Chicago Rauner College Prep and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Lake View on August 28 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
