A suffocating defense helped Peoria Richwoods handle Bloomington 4-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The Knights held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 6, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Bloomington squared off with Normal West in a soccer game.

