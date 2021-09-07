Taking on water: Champaign Centennial sinks Bloomington 3-1

Riding a wave of production, Champaign Centennial dunked Bloomington 3-1 at Champaign Centennial High on September 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Recently on September 2 , Bloomington squared up on Normal in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.