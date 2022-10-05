Take a seat: Chicago Whitney Young owns Chicago Amundsen in huge victory 5-1

Chicago Whitney Young showed no mercy to Chicago Amundsen, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 5-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 28, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Northside College on October 1 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.