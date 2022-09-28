Take a seat: Chicago Payton College Prep owns Chicago Lincoln Park in huge victory 4-1

Chicago Payton College Prep didn't tinker with Chicago Lincoln Park, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column on September 28 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Lake View on September 23 at Chicago Lake View High School. Click here for a recap
