Sweating it out: Springfield Lutheran edges Warrensburg-Latham 2-1

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield Lutheran's locker room after a trying 2-1 test with Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12.

The start wasn't the problem for Warrensburg-Latham, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Springfield Lutheran through the end of the first half.

The Cardinals' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final half, when they were outscored 2-0 by the Crusaders.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Springfield Lutheran faced off on September 8, 2021 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 6, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Macon Meridian in a soccer game. For more, click here.

