Sweating it out: Springfield Lutheran edges Warrensburg-Latham 2-1

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield Lutheran's locker room after a trying 2-1 test with Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12.

The start wasn't the problem for Warrensburg-Latham, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Springfield Lutheran through the end of the first half.

The Cardinals' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final half, when they were outscored 2-0 by the Crusaders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.