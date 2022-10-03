Storm warning: Chicago Senn rains down on Chicago Prosser 5-1

Chicago Senn's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Prosser 5-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 27, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Lake View on September 28 at Chicago Lake View High School. For more, click here.
