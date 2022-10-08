Storm warning: Argenta-Oreana rains down on Danville Schlarman 4-1

Argenta-Oreana didn't tinker with Danville Schlarman, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column in Illinois boys soccer on October 8.
In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Argenta-Oreana took on Normal Calvary Christian on October 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap
