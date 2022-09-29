Stop sign: Williamsville renders Athens-Greenview Coop's offense pointless 7-0

Williamsville sent Athens-Greenview Coop home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 29.
In recent action on September 15, Athens-Greenview Coop faced off against Peoria Christian and Williamsville took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
