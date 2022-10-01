Stop sign: Peoria Richwoods renders Bartonville Limestone's offense pointless 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Bartonville Limestone on the scoreboard because Peoria Richwoods wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 1.
In recent action on September 27, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Metamora and Peoria Richwoods took on Normal on September 20 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
