Stop sign: Normal West renders Champaign Central's offense pointless 1-0

Normal West's defense was a brick wall that stopped Champaign Central cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 6.
In recent action on September 27, Champaign Central faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Barrington on September 29 at Barrington High School. For more, click here.
