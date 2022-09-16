Stop sign: Chicago Senn renders Chicago Muchin College Prep's offense pointless 5-0

Chicago Senn's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Chicago Muchin College Prep 5-0 on September 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 8, Chicago Muchin College Prep faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Senn took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on September 10 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
