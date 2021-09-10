Stop sign: Champaign St. Thomas More renders Kankakee Grace Christian's offense pointless 8-0

Champaign St. Thomas More's defense throttled Kankakee Grace Christian, resulting in a shutout win 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
