Stop sign: Argenta-Oreana renders Taylorville's offense pointless 5-0

Argenta-Oreana's defense was a brick wall that stopped Taylorville cold, resulting in a 5-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer on September 28.
The last time Argenta-Oreana and Taylorville played in a 6-1 game on September 4, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Argenta-Oreana took on Danville on September 22 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
