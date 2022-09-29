Staunton tames Pana's offense 10-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Staunton stopped Pana to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.
The last time Staunton and Pana played in a 1-0 game on September 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Pana faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Staunton took on Virden North Mac on September 22 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.