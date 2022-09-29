 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Staunton tames Pana's offense 10-0

  • 0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Staunton stopped Pana to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.

The last time Staunton and Pana played in a 1-0 game on September 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 24, Pana faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Staunton took on Virden North Mac on September 22 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News