St. Joseph-Ogden stonewalls Rantoul Township 6-0

St. Joseph-Ogden corralled Rantoul Township's offense and never let go to fuel a 6-0 victory for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 29.
In recent action on September 22, Rantoul Township faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap
