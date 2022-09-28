St. Joseph-Ogden secures a win over Gilman Iroquois West 4-2

St. Joseph-Ogden knocked off Gilman Iroquois West 4-2 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 19, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
