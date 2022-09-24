Springfield Southeast thumps Decatur St. Teresa in punishing decision 6-1

Springfield Southeast offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Decatur St. Teresa during this 6-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
The last time Springfield Southeast and Decatur St Teresa played in a 3-2 game on September 25, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 19, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Springfield Southeast took on Beardstown on September 10 at Beardstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
