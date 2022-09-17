Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blanks Dunlap 3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 3-0 verdict over Dunlap in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Dunlap after the first half.
The Cyclones got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.
In recent action on September 10, Dunlap faced off against Normal West and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Carlinville on September 12 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.