Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blanks Dunlap 3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 3-0 verdict over Dunlap in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Dunlap after the first half.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on September 10, Dunlap faced off against Normal West and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Carlinville on September 12 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.

