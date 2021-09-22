Springfield Lutheran tames Athens' offense 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield Lutheran on Wednesday as it blanked Athens 2-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.

Defense ruled the first half as Springfield Lutheran and Athens were both scoreless.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Crusaders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 2-0 final half, too.

