Springfield Lutheran soars over Normal Calvary Christian 5-2

Springfield Lutheran showered the scoreboard with goals to drown Normal Calvary Christian 5-2 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on August 28, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first half gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead over the Knights.
