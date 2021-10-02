 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran routs Springfield Southeast 4-1

A combination of goals and defense led to a knockout performance as Springfield Lutheran turned out the lights on Springfield Southeast 4-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The Crusaders opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first half.

In recent action on September 28, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur St Teresa on September 25 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

