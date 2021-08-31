Springfield Lutheran pushes the mute button on Athens 3-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Athens 3-0 in a shutout effort during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on August 27, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Fox Lake Grant and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on August 26 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 2-0 advantage over Athens through the first half.
