Springfield Lutheran pockets narrow victory over Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1

Springfield Lutheran edged Raymond Lincolnwood in a close 2-1 encounter for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 1. .

The Crusaders' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 1-0 goals differential.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

