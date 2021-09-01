Springfield Lutheran pockets narrow victory over Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1

Springfield Lutheran edged Raymond Lincolnwood in a close 2-1 encounter for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 1. .
The Crusaders' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 1-0 goals differential.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Recently on August 28 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Litchfield in a soccer game . For more, click here.
