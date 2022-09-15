Springfield Lutheran overpowers Staunton in thorough fashion 5-1

Springfield Lutheran gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Staunton 5-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 15.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 2-0 advantage over Staunton through the first half.
Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Bulldogs 3-1 in the final half.
