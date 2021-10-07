Springfield Lutheran makes Macon Meridian's offense disappear 5-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Macon Meridian 5-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 7.
The Crusaders opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Hawks through the first half.
In recent action on September 23, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Macon Meridian and Springfield Lutheran took on Springfield Southeast on October 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
