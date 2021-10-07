 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Lutheran makes Macon Meridian's offense disappear 5-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Macon Meridian 5-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 7.

The Crusaders opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Hawks through the first half.

In recent action on September 23, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Macon Meridian and Springfield Lutheran took on Springfield Southeast on October 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gallegos’ nail leads to nail in the coffin for Cardinals — dissecting Mike Shildt's decisions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News