Springfield Lutheran took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Riverton 5-2 in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 7.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 3-1 advantage over Riverton through the first half.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

Last season, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran squared off on Sept. 9, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

In recent action on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Staunton.

