Springfield Lutheran blankets Taylorville with suffocating defensive effort 9-0

Springfield Lutheran's defense throttled Taylorville, resulting in a shutout win 9-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 13.
In recent action on September 7, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Lutheran took on Riverton on September 9 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 4-0 lead over Taylorville.
