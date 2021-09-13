 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran blankets Taylorville with suffocating defensive effort 9-0

Springfield Lutheran's defense throttled Taylorville, resulting in a shutout win 9-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 13.

In recent action on September 7, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Lutheran took on Riverton on September 9 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 4-0 lead over Taylorville.

