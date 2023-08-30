Defense dominated as Springfield Lutheran pitched a 3-0 shutout of Staunton in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Crusaders held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Staunton squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Hillsboro.

