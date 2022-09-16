Springfield and Beardstown fashion a Windsor knot 0-0

A tie is better than a loss, and that's what Springfield and Beardstown had to settle for after a 0-0 deadlock at Beardstown High on September 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 10, Beardstown faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield took on Quincy Notre Dame on September 8 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
