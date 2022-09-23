Some kind of impressive: Chicago Holy Trinity pounds Champaign Academy 5-2

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Holy Trinity broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 5-2 explosion on Champaign Academy at Champaign Academy High on September 23 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
