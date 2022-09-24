Skokie Niles North explodes past Chicago Senn 7-1

Skokie Niles North's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Senn in a 7-1 cavalcade for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 24.
In recent action on September 19, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago North Grand and Skokie Niles North took on Chicago Jones College Prep on September 17 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.