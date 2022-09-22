Score no more: Peoria Christian's defense is flawless in stopping East Peoria 9-0

Defense dominated as Peoria Christian pitched a 9-0 shutout of East Peoria in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 17, East Peoria faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Peoria Christian took on Normal Calvary Christian on September 16 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
