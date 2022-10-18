Score no more: Normal West's defense breaks down Bloomington 3-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal West squeeze Bloomington 3-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois boys soccer on October 18.
Normal West opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
