 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Normal West's defense breaks down Bloomington 3-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal West squeeze Bloomington 3-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois boys soccer on October 18.

Normal West opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

The last time Normal West and Bloomington played in a 1-1 game on September 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 13, Bloomington faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Normal West took on Quincy on October 12 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News