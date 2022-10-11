Score no more: Chicago Rauner College Prep's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Ogden Intl 5-0

Defense dominated as Chicago Rauner College Prep pitched a 5-0 shutout of Chicago Ogden Intl in Illinois boys soccer action on October 11.
In recent action on October 7, Chicago Ogden Intl faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Rauner College Prep took on Chicago Golder College Prep on October 3 at Chicago Golder College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.